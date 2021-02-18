Needing just one point coming into the game, Jackson Glover netted his 1,000th career point in the first quarter on a free throw in a 51-31 Austin win at Northern Potter.
Glover is now the first boy since 2004 to reach the milestone, after Kyle Dynda reached it in 2004, who finished with 1,044 points. He is also the first player overall to reach it since Katelyn Valenti got it in 2012.
“It’s always been a goal of mine growing up,” Glover said. “I was a manager for the varsity team but now getting 1,000 points has always been a goal of mine knowing that the last person to do it was in 2012.”
Glover was relieved when he reached the milestone as the previous games tended to be the most hard to score in.
“I was relieved when I got it because the past three games have been the hardest in my life when it comes to scoring. I had doubts early in the season that I might not be able to reach it since everything kept on getting delayed and I figured that everything was going to keep getting pushed back until we weren’t going to have a season,” Glover said.
Jackson gave credit to his father who is also the head coach of Austin, Rich Glover, for helping him reach the goal and for all of his support along the way.
“I wouldn’t be near as far as I am today without my dad. Back in fifth in sixth grade, I’d be down at the school practicing while he was coaching and he definitely helped me along the way,” Glover said.
Glover now wants to score as many more points as he can in the remainder of the season while laying the focus heavily on assists and rebounds, as well as leading his team to as many wins as possible.
As for the game itself, Glover had a double-double with a game-high 18-points and 10 rebounds while getting six steals and two assists.
Skylar Crawford tacked on 10 points and six rebounds while Jacob Hooftallen also scored 10 points and added three steals.
For Northern Potter, Tre Slawson scored around half of his team’s points with 16.