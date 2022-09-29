The Coudersport Falcons’ football team traveled to Emporium on Friday, September 23rd and came away with a 22-0 road shutout of Cameron County thanks to three second-half touchdowns from Xander Brown.
In a defensive first half, neither offense could get much going even as the Falcons came away with a turnover deep in Red Raider territory but could not convert a fourth down.
The Falcons came up with another turnover late in the third quarter on a fumble recovery deep in Cameron County territory where Brown would score his first touchdown with an 18-yard run to capitalize on the turnover.
After holding the Red Raiders stagnant again, Brown scored his second touchdown on the opposite end of the field with a 15-yard run with three minutes to play to put the game away and then broke free down the home sideline for an electric 84-yard scamper for the night capper.
The Falcons added to an unbelievable stat with their defense, as this is their sixth shutout of Cameron County since 2016.
The Red Raiders have also struggled to score on their home field against the Falcons since 2014.
The Falcons improved to 3-2 and travel to unbeaten Elk County Catholic this Friday while the Red Raiders hit the road for a clash with Bucktail.