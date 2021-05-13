Visitors to the area can now stay in an iconic and historic building in Galeton.
“We lived here 14 years, so I can tell you firsthand what a great location it is,” said Cindy Pflug, who owns and operates the Brick House Deli with husband Rob. “This house has always had a great vibe and we’re blessed we get to share that with people.”
The two have converted their former living space on the second floor of the building into a vacation rental that can sleep six people.
“The deli isn’t very loud downstairs, and we’re open convenient hours – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – so not too early or late,” said Pflug. “It’s also amazing how quiet the town is.”
The rental, with newly renovated kitchen and bath, comes with all linens and a fully equipped kitchen so visitors can make their own meals. Since the building is situated on a hill, the rental’s entrance is level with private parking behind the building, meaning there are no stairs to climb.Pflug said a welcome/snack basket will greet each new party, and she’s working on a handout to provide with information about things to do in the area.
“The worst thing you can do is assume someone visiting knows everything. We get these questions at the deli, so we kind of have a sense of what people are looking to do and what information they’re missing,” she said.
Pflug said the location can’t be beat; Galeton is in between Wellsboro and Coudersport, and just over an hour drive to Corning and Watkins Glen, N.Y. It’s also perfect for dark-sky enthusiasts, being just a short drive from Cherry Springs State Park.
“One of the things that’s different about this place is we’re set in a panoramic mountain view and we’re the only town with the water right in the middle,” said Pflug. “And, Galeton is dark sky-friendly and you can see the starts perfectly from the deck.”
That front deck spanning the width of the building, also makes for a perfect view of the Galeton’s annual Fourth of July fireworks, which attract visitors from all over Pennsylvania and surrounding states.
“We’re already booked for Fourth of July,” said Pflug, adding that their first guests will be a family that’s been coming into the deli for years on their treks to the area.
Pflug said she wanted to stress that the rental is equipped with WiFi and there’s great Verizon cell phone service in town in case visitors have to stay in touch or work during their getaway.
“We’ve heard about people who book a cabin in the middle of the woods and are shocked they have no cell service or internet,” she said. “It’s always important to check that before booking if you have to stay connected.”
Even though it now has modern conveniences, some of the building’s original elements are still intact; doors inset with engraved glass between the master bedroom and living room are the building’s original front doors. All the exterior brick work is also original; Pflug said building is only one of two brick homes in Galeton.
In 1895, Dr. James Hurd constructed the building that served as his home, medical office and staff training center. Pflug said Dr. Hurd’s granddaughter, in her 80s, still comes in to the deli to visit once a year.
The building was sold in 1942 and used as a rental property until the early 2000s, when another couple bought it and started renovations to open a deli. Their venture fell through, but the Pflugs continued the concept when they bought the building and opened the Brick House Deli in 2007.
“The building was almost lost to a wrecking ball when they (first couple) bought it. They’re the ones who saved it,” said Pflug, adding that she hopes the rental space will be a selling point, since she and Rob put the Brick House up for sale last year and moved to Wellsboro.
“The Lord has been so good to us. He brought us here to Potter County, God’s Country, and He’s the one who led us to open the rental,” she said. “We don’t know what’s next for us, but we’ll let Him lead the way.”
Pflug said they’ll be charging a “very reasonable” rate with a two-night minimum. It can be booked by searching for Galeton at www.vrbo.com.