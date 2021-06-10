David Morris, VP business development officer, has announced his plans to retire from First Citizens Community Bank after a 42-year banking career.
Morris started in banking two weeks after his graduation from Pennsylvania State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management. “Not to point out my age,” said Morris, “But I actually remember when the first hand-held calculators came out. And, when I started, there were no computers. Records were kept manually.”
Since joining FCCB in 2009, he has been supporting farmers in Potter County, throughout northern Pennsylvania, and in Allegany and Steuben Counties, N.Y. Farming has been a part of Morris’ life from the beginning. He grew up on a crop and potato farm in Erie.
“I chose to be an ag banker because of the customer base,” he said. “I respect what farmers do, what they stand for, and their work ethic. I have always enjoyed working with them and helping them reach their business goals.”
Before joining First Citizens, Morris was the chief lending officer for the Bank of Canton and spent 13 years working for AgChoice Farm Credit in Coudersport. He has been involved in many community organizations, including the Coudersport School Board and the Potter County Fair Livestock committee. He is a recipient of Farm Credit’s Distinguished Service and Executive Awards. Morris also received a special service award from the Coudersport School Board and an Honorary Chapter Degree from the Coudersport FFA.
“Dave has made tremendous contributions to First Citizens and his community,” said Jeffrey Wilson, EVP, chief lending officer. “His customers always knew he had their back. His passion for helping farmers and the business communities in Potter County and South Western New York was invaluable and will be greatly missed.”
For more information about First Citizens, call 800-326-9486, visit www.myfccb.com or find it on Facebook and LinkedIn.