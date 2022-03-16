Administrative professionals are invited to take time away from work and attend a luncheon in their honor.
The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event Wednesday, April 27 at the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department. Attendees will create a bumble bee spring sign with chamber member INKpressive Creations and create their own steak or grilled chicken salads with chamber member Just Ben Catering.
The tradition of honoring administrative professionals began more than 30 years ago when it was known as Secretary’s Day. The event is open to any employees. The cost is $40, and the doors open at noon. Door prizes and the opportunity to network are bonuses.
More information can be obtained by calling the chamber or emailing cameronchamber@gmail.com.