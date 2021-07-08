A beloved Coudersport coffee shop’s new food truck and could be bringing some “Cream n’ Sugar” to your town.
“One thing we hear all the time is, ‘We wish there was a Cream n’ Sugar in Shinglehouse or Smethport,’” said Abbi Rossman, owner of Cream n’ Sugar. “So, this was an easy way to take the yumminess to these towns.”
Rossman, who has owned Cream n’ Sugar on Main Street, Coudersport, for the past two years, purchased the former Bones N Banters food truck from her pulled pork supplier, Tadd Ostroski. She said she and her husband, Bobby, have talked about taking Cream n’ Sugar on the road, but had no concrete plans until Ostroski announced his retirement and his truck became available about a month ago.
“I said ‘We should buy Tadd’s truck’ jokingly, but then it turned into something serious,” said Rossman.
The truck hit the road in late June, starting with a soft run on Route 44 outside Gerner Enterprises. Last week, they were in Smethport and Coudersport and have plans to visit Shinglehouse and Port Allegany once permits come through.
Rossman said the truck is already booked for a birthday party, too. To inquire about renting the truck for an event, call Cream n’ Sugar at 814-320-0782.
Behind the wheel and in the mobile kitchen, you’ll find Bobby and Rossman’s daughter, Briana Butler.
“That’s her stepdad, and they are a match,” said Rossman with a laugh. “They balance each other out. If one gets a little frantic, the other calms them down. I just stay out of it and tell them, ‘Whatever is happening in the food truck, you guys figure it out.’”
Right now, the truck is serving up favorites like pulled pork, loaded and regular fries, burgers, smoothie bowls and, of course, coffee.
“We eventually want to have milkshakes and ice cream,” said Rossman. “And soon we’ll have a pizza oven in the truck that can cook a pizza in two minutes.”
Rossman said as many ingredients as possible are homemade and locally sourced. For the pizza soon to be on the menu, the Rossmans will make their own dough and tomato sauce.
To find out where the truck will be stopping, visit the new social media pages dedicated to the truck – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Creamnsugarmobile or Instagram at www.instagram.com/creamnsugarmobile.