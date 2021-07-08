C&N recognized local businesses for their support of the Giving Back, Giving Together program, supporting the food banks in the area.
Each year, thorough the Giving Back, Giving Together program, C&N partners with local organizations to support different causes. Recently, GBGT turned its focus to fighting hunger.
Millions of people now face financial strain as a result of the economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are now relying on food banks.
As consumer demand has placed constraints on supply chains, fewer donations are reaching the food banks, causing uncertainty for those who depend on them. To make matters worse, many of the volunteers who pack and distribute food are seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Recently, C&N reached out to local business leaders to join the fight. Through the support of the businesses below, the food banks in the community will be able to provide an additional 63,000 meals.
- Beiter’s Home Center in Williamsport
- Campbell Trucking, Inc. in Galeton
- Keystone Friction Hinge Co. in South Williamsport
- Solid Ground Services in Troy
- St Peter & Paul Church in Towanda
- Tanglewood Camping in Covington
- Valley Energy in Sayre
- Ward Manufacturing in Blossburg
- Young Industries in Muncy
Join in this year’s quest to Fight Hunger through the support of 19 local food banks and backpack programs. Each C&N office is partnered directly with local organizations, which means every dollar raised through Giving Back, Giving Together stays local and helps your neighbors in need.
Visit cnbankpa.com to get started.