Truck-Lite, the worldwide leader in advanced LED lighting systems for commercial trucks, buses, and commercial trailers, has named company veteran Jon Stineman president of its U.S. operations.
Stineman most recently served as senior vice president of sales at Clarience Technologies, Truck-Lite’s parent company.
“Commercial vehicle lighting is becoming rapidly more electronic, more intelligent and more efficient — a trend that will accelerate as a growing number of commercial fleets embrace electric and autonomous technologies,” said Doug Wolma, president of Clarience Technologies. “Jon’s proven track record of success will ensure Truck-Lite is best prepared to deliver the products customers need, today and tomorrow.”
Stineman has spent the last 24 years of his career at Truck-Lite, beginning as an engineer in 1998 after earning his Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in Industrial Management. Following an overseas assignment at FER in Germany, Stineman later moved into an OEM sales manager role in 2006 where he partnered closely with truck manufacturers and subsequently grew the brand. He was promoted to sales director in 2011 with responsibility for trailer, and later body, OEM sales. He was promoted to vice president, OEM sales, in 2018 before taking his most recent role at Clarience Technologies in 2021.
“Truck-Lite is an industry leader whose product innovations have repeatedly set the standard for commercial transportation, and we will proudly carry on that legacy,” said Stineman. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead Truck-Lite at such an important moment in the industry, and I look forward to seeing us advance our product technologies and adapt our business operations to better support both current and future customer needs.”