Truck-Lite has hired Aaron Justice as vice president of operations to lead the manufacturing, supply chain and quality functions for its U.S. business unit, including oversight of three Truck-Lite manufacturing facilities in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“Today’s LED lighting is increasingly electronic, more intelligent and more efficient — a trend that will accelerate as commercial vehicles to shift to electric power,” said Doug Wolma, president of Clarience Technologies. “Aaron has joined Truck-Lite at an exciting time in our industry, and we look forward to his leadership to ensure the company is best prepared to deliver the right products customers will need for tomorrow.”
Justice most recently served as plant manager at Eaton Corporation and has more than seven years of manufacturing leadership experience. He also served for over 10 years in the U.S. Air Force. Justice holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with a minor in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy, and a Master of Business Administration degree in operations from Vanderbilt University.
“Truck-Lite is a strong brand that’s trusted by commercial transportation customers, a testament to the hard-working employees across the Pennsylvania region for the past 65 years,” said Justice. “I am thrilled to be joining Truck-Lite to help ensure our manufacturing operations continue to set the standard for the industry well into the future.”
Truck-Lite and parent Clarience Technologies employs nearly 1,000 people in the region – approximately one-third of its entire global workforce – across three Truck-Lite U.S. manufacturing locations in McElhattan, Wellsboro and Coudersport, as well as at the Truck-Lite Corporate Headquarters in Falconer, N.Y., and the Clarience Technologies Global Research and Development Center in Pittsburgh