Needing 23 points coming into the game, Sarah Chambers scored her 1,000th point on a layup from the left block early in the fourth quarter in a 64-32 win at Smethport on Monday, Jan. 25.
She is now the 11th girl in Coudersport history to reach the milestone, coming after Haley Keck reached it in 2017 on a free throw in a 55-32 win over St. Marys.
“It means a lot,” Chambers said. “It goes back so long and takes so many hours. It’s not something you can accomplish just by showing up to basketball. You have to put in a lot of hours of practice.”
Sarah recognized her teammates and coaches for an outstanding atmosphere to play in.
“It also goes back to not just yourself but having solid teammates who are always playing hard and wanting to get better. I’ve been fortunate enough to have that these past four years, as well as coaches who expect the best out of all their players and being in an atmosphere like Coudersport is something I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
Sarah mentioned how fortunate it was to have both of her parents attend the game despite not having fans in the stands this season.
“My mom is our bookkeeper and Smethport was able to get my dad into the game so it was nice to have both of them there,” Chambers said.
Sarah joins her brother Owen, who was a 1,000 and 2,000 point scorer, as well as Coudersport’s All-Time Leading Scorer and District 9’s All-Time Leading scorer with 2,269 career points.
Sarah discussed how inclined her family is on the game of basketball and how they influence each other every day to get better, as well as the leadership Owen has guided her with.
“Our family as a whole is a basketball family and we’ve all pushed each other so hard. There’s so many days where the three of us are in the gym pushing each other and getting after each other. We see the potential in each other and Owen has always seen the potential in me, and I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today without him always pushing me. Seeing everything he accomplishes motivates me because I see how hard he’s worked for everything. He has taught me that nothing in life is going to come easy, so I’m definitely happy to be up there with them,” Chambers said.
The Lady Falcons had a historic season last year, winning their fifth consecutive NTL Championship, upsetting previously 24-0 and three-time defending D9 Champion North Clarion, 42-40 for the third D9 Championship in four seasons, then going on to defeat Avella, 48-41, and Blacklick Valley, 54-46 in the Second Round of States at Bald Eagle Area High School for the first Second Round States win in 16 years. The season then came to a halt unexpectedly, and Sarah was grateful to have a senior season and the opportunity to reach the milestone after all of the uncertainty that loomed from that point on.
“It was kind of in the back of my head,” Chambers said. “It was one of the big things I wanted out of the season but it always came down to having a season especially after getting shut down in the spring. That was upsetting because I knew the potential our team had. We have a solid group of freshmen coming in and a solid group returning as well as great coaches so we knew that this season can be special if we got a chance to play. We’re glad to be out there taking advantage of every moment because we know many deem to be the last.”
Chambers finished the night with a game-high 25 points. Two other Lady Falcons reached double digits as well, with Roz Page scoring 14 points and Liz Frame with 12 points.