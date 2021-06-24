Six-year-old and Roulette native Addison Cimino, who has been riding dirt bikes since he was two, is now heading to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Family Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN for a chance to compete in the world’s largest motocross race.
“He’s been doing this for around two years now,” Sarah Cimino, Addison’s mother, said. “He started competitively racing for points during the fall. So he won that fall series and he won the overall championship that year for 2020 for the Empire State, which is New York state.”
Addison has been taking the sport by storm, with multiple championships wins so far this year with the Empire State and also the switchback 2021 Arenacross Series that takes place in Butler.
Most recently, Addison continued to race at a high level and on June 13 was able to take a fourth place finish in the Northeast Regional Qualifier at Pleasure Valley Raceway to ensure his spot at Nationals during the week of Aug. 2-7.
Addison is one of the only 40 racers in the 50CC four-to-six-years-old class to get the opportunity to compete in the competition.
With only six riders from each region selected to compete in the competition, Addison was able to make the shortlist of competitors to compete at the highest level.
“At this point, it’s just about having fun,” Sarah said. “I think it’s just about having fun and doing our best.”
With Addison continue to be successful in racing at such a young age, the experience has been an emotional one for his family, but seeing Addison’s success and drive has been something to watch for those around him.
“It was very emotional for sure, but it’s crazy,” Sarah said. “We’ve worked so hard you know, we go every weekend to chase competition, so he can do well and he’s just worked hard to get here.”
Though Addison has had an incredibly impressive run during the year, it hasn’t come without setbacks.
Addison suffered an accident at the Butler series, and the experience left the young racer a bit shaken.
But after many months of perseverance and trials, Addison is finally back to being comfortable on the track as he approaches his competition on the National scale.
“He got hit by a pit-bike rider on the track and then that kind of shook him up and he went back out and wrecked on a jump,” Sarah said. “It took many many months for him to get back to where he was with jumping because he was scared. It was in the wintertime and he didn’t start jumping again until probably May this year.”
Now with all of that behind him, Addison is ready to compete in August and when asked about how he felt about taking fourth in Regionals and heading to Nationals he responded with an excited, “Pretty good.”