The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, through its Northeastern Potter Economic Development Association Fund, seeks proposals from non-profit 501c3 organizations or charitable programs in the northeastern region of Potter County. This includes Allegany Township; Bingham Township; Harrison Township; Hector Township; Genesee Township; and Ulysses Borough and Township.
Applications will be judged for enhancing the quality of life in northeast Potter County. The total amount available to grant is $1,270.
For more information about NEPEDA, visit www.NEPEDA.org.
To apply for this competitive grant, download the application at www.twintierscf.org.
Applications are due Thursday, Sept. 23. Email your application to info@twintierscf.org or mail it (postmarked Sept. 23) to Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
For more information, contact Suzanne Lee at 570-888-4759 or slee@twintierscf.org.