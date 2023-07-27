The 2nd annual DW Memorial Dice Run is back in 2023 and is expanding to two days. The event will be headquartered at War Veterans Park, Olean, N.Y. on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. Hours for Friday are 5-10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.
The event recognizes and memorializes Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston, who were both involved with the Rally in the Valley event and instrumental in its successes, and to raise funds for the scholarship in their memory.
The event has three ways to participate: sponsor, participant and volunteer. The event has secured more than 50% of its $11,000 goal. Call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 for sponsor forms or more information.
To volunteer as a drink server, info tent and dice roll counter, visit bit.ly/46R9C73 or call the chamber.
To participate, register and pick up a dice run roll card, then visit the four-five stops throughout Cattaraugus/Allegany County anytime Aug. 13-18, get your card stamped and make your rolls on Saturday, Aug. 19l at War Veterans Park.
Registration will open Aug. 3 at the chamber office and online at shop.oleanny.com. Other registration days are Aug. 12 at Granny’s Verona from 2–8 p.m. and House’s Parkwood on Aug. 13 from 2-8 p.m. Registration will also be available at the event. All stops must be visited by Saturday, Aug. 19.
Friday’s musical lineup includes BackLog and Hannon’s Remedy with Saturday having Vinny and the Mudflaps and Steel Reign.
This year’s scholarship recipient is Drew J. Brokaw, a recent graduate of Olean High School who is attending Alfred University this fall. He will be recognized Friday night.
Saturday will have sparring demos by AKT Combatives Academy, a cornhole tourney organized by Olean Cornhole Club, a racing dragster and demos with the Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby. Food concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase both days.
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.