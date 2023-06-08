The 116th commencement of the Oswayo Valley High School was held for 28 graduates on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
The presentation of medals was made by Superintendent Jed Hamberger. The welcome address was presented by Alexandria Bechelli, the recipient of the Third Honors Award. She is the daughter of John and Jade Bechelli of Shinglehouse. Alexandria will attend Jamestown Community College and major in early childhood education.
The commencement address was given by Ella Malogrino, class valedictorian, daughter of Dale and Anita Norton of Shinglehouse. She will attend Slippery Rock University and major in environmental science.
Also giving a commencement address was class salutatorian, Jadyn Brabham, daughter of Eugene Brabham of Shinglehouse, and Crystal Pierce of Genesee. Jadyn will attend State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota and major in dental hygiene.
Presentation of the class was made by Principal Erich Zaun and diplomas were given to the students by. Jed Hamberger and the board of education treasurer Chloe Blauvelt.
Closing remarks were given by Sean McKean, class president, son of Eric and Tricia McKean.
Music was provided by Natalie Seely.
Awards and scholarships were announced by Monica Williams, school counselor. Over $186,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to Oswayo Valley graduates.
The following students were awarded diplomas: Titus J. Andress, Alexandria P. Bechelli, Cayden S. Black, Jadyn B. Brabham, Nathan R. Carpenter, Chris A. Clarke, Dillon H. Clarke, Liberty M. Enty, Nicholas V. Flamini, Ma kenzie T. Good, Zain M. Harvey, Tony J. Ingram Victoria R. Johnson, Karielle D. Johnston, Avaree L. Kellert, Braeli N. Kinney, Aaron C. Leslie, Trinity F. Lundy, Ella M. Malogrino, Jillian H. Maurer, Sean E. McKean, Cheyenne A. Mehl, Allen M. Mertsock, Hayden D. Skiver, Lexie M. Stilson, Chase A. Whitman, John W. Wylie IV and Rachel I. Kurtz.