The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and 46 corporate sponsors are hosting the 2nd Annual Float the Allegheny event.
Floaters will drop kayaks, canoes and other vessels at the South Union Street boat ramp in Olean from 10-11 a.m. on May 20 and float the 4.69 miles of the Allegheny River to the Allegany boat launch off First Street in Allegany.
“We are encouraging companies/organizations to turn in teams of floaters. There is a team form with a special incentive for those with members of 11 or more,” said Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
The Float after party will take place from 2-5 p.m. in River Park and will feature a cornhole tournament, vendors, music and more.
The Chamber is also looking for 20 Float ambassadors who will take to social media and influence and promote the Float to their following, friends and families. Incentives are built in for the ambassadors. GOACC is also looking for vendors. Call the chamber for more information.
Float the Allegheny participant tickets include a float wet dry bag, while supplies last, and refreshments. Purchase a float ticket by calling 716-372-4433 or online at shop.oleanny.com. Participants 16 and under must have a waiver signed by a parent/guardian.
Team registration forms can be found online www.oleanny.com. Single registration for the Float the Allegheny can be found online at shop.oleanny.com. For more information or questions call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.