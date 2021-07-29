The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce marked a major milestone with one of its flagship events: the 30th anniversary of the Taste of Olean at War Veterans Park.
“Looking back at the last 29 years, the event grew too big at its original location, Lincoln Park; went on the asphalt for several years (North Union Street), and construction of the roundabouts moved it from JCC campus to its permanent home, War Veterans Park,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
“This past week has been a bunch of ups and downs in regards to food vendors – the Taste was at eight food vendors (11 in 2019), down to seven on Wednesday, six on Thursday and then finally at five vendors on Friday,”Yanetsko said. “No one is to blame except COVID and a shortage of staff.”
The crowds were great at the kick off at 11 a.m., with many lines at the three food truck vendors; Ann Marie’s Baklava sold out of everything by 3 p.m. and Crystal’s Confection had low inventory around 4 p.m.
The Taste of Olean will wrap up in September and will decide, with restaurant input, committee input as well as board input, whether to hold an event in 2022.
The Taste also had eight vendors in the Marketplace at the Taste; and the Art in the Park had nine artists. The event committee honored the late Doris Mae Williams, Louis Frungillo, Jr. and Paul Green with the 2021 Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards.
The chamber also recognized more than 40 individuals from area schools who were the unsung heroes in food service for children in 2020-21 on the Hospitality Wall of Fame.
Judges Cindy Smith from WPIG-FM, Olean Mayor William Aiello and Portville Mayor Tony Evans chose winners: Overall Best Taste — the Slawich by the Big Bossman BBQ; Best Appetizer — The Soul Bowl from Big Bossman BBQ; Best Taste Main Entrée — Quesadillas from The Hungry Burro; and Best Dessert — traditional baklava from AnnMarie’s Baklava.
Next month, the Chamber has three events: Aug. 13, strOLEAN; Aug. 20-22, the 13th Annual Gus Macker Basketball tourney; and Aug. 23, the rescheduled Chamber Golf Classic. For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email taste@oleanny.com.