Our first trail club meeting of 2021, held at the Lyman Run State Park pavilion on June 12, was well attended with 33 people. It was actually our first meeting since last October.
The pavilion counter was loaded with just about every kind of good food one can imagine, from hot dogs and sloppy joes to desserts and everything in between. Sometimes we wonder if we might be a trail club with an eating disorder.
This hiatus has not affected our primary function of trail care, with some sort of work performed in every month of the year. Thus far, more than 700 hours have been reported, everything from large logs (blowdowns) removed from the trail, to some brushing/lopping, and even a considerable amount of mowing has been done.
We got a big boost in chopping back the laurel on the Fire Tower Trail from a group of Cub Scouts, their parents and leaders. And speaking of laurel, you do know what season it is, right? Yep, mountain laurel season.
Even if you are not a hiker, you can still enjoy the beauty. Just take a drive out Route 44 south; the stretch from Cherry Springs to at least Water Tank Vista is especially attractive. And if you have a chance to view the laurel up close, you may spot some painted trilliums among them. They seem to share the same environment.
On a recent trip out the Fire Tower Trail, to the vicinity of the junction with Wingard Trail, we spotted a group of about five oaks growing from about a three-foot circle — and in that circle there was one lone, but beautiful painted trillium, that seemed to be saying “welcome to my little world.”
Our shelter building project is lagging a bit, but we are still confident that we can erect two of them this season, one just south of Sunken Branch Road and the other at Bolich Run.
These are fun projects for us as we get to camp on-site for a night or two, enjoy the campfire and maybe even hear some new stories. Sasquatch is always invited, but as yet has failed to make an appearance. Boy, what stories he could tell.
Watch for the Full Strawberry Moon on the 24th, so named as the strawberry season is mostly in June. This name was universal to every Algonquin tribe. In Europe they called it the Rose Moon.
It looks like we will be taking part in the Galeton parade again this year, on Saturday, July 3. We will be towing our tool-trailer, our traveling billboard and followed by a group of “hikers.”
Our next club meeting will be on Saturday, July 10, at noon, at the home of Chad Rugh/April Castano, on Old Shovel Road, west of Coudersport.