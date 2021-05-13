The S.W. Smith Library will hold a Building Fund 5K Run, Fun Walk, and Kids Fun Run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 12.
Participants can run, walk, bike, scoot or skate to raise money for the library’s Building Fund.
The Kids Fun Run for the Library begins at 4:30 p.m. with a cost of $5 per child. Pre-registration forms are available or register from 3:30-4 p.m. on run day. Children run around the library building grounds three times (not in the street).
From 5-6 p.m. is the Building Fund 5K Run or Fun Walk, starting and ending at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library. Pre-register for 5K Run or Fun Walk before May 28 for a reduced fee of $25 for adults (ages 21 and older) including a guaranteed T-shirt; $15 for students (ages 6-20) including a T-shirt; and free to children age 5 and under (not T-shirt.
If registering between 3:30-4 p.m. the day of the event, add $5 to the registration fee.
Pre-registration forms are available in the library or via a Google Forms: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfw0VqFFwq Wfhqs6__k7CMMMfjtbJ 1y6nEbZqZrp_5-qXDlkw/viewform
Payment in the library can be made with cash or check, the Google Form allows electronic payment via Network for Good.
COVID safety measures for businesses, including masks, are required inside the library.