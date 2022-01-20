Cybersecurity lays a foundation for understanding cyber law and policy, Linux, networking technology basics, risk assessment, cryptography, and a variety of cybersecurity tools – all the essential knowledge and skills needed to begin a future in the cybersecurity workforce.
This course, “White Hat Hacking,” will introduce the breadth of cybersecurity concepts and skills to students.
At the end of the course, students will: understand the concepts behind cybersecurity (lessons); practice a variety of cybersecurity skills in a safe setting (labs); and have a greater understanding of the history of cybersecurity (case studies).
During this course, students will utilize virtual computers on the U.S. Cyber Range and equipment within the Seneca Highlands Career and Technology Center Networking and Security classroom. There will be no material fees.
Classes will meet at the Education Council’s Port Allegany office on Monday from 4–6 p.m. from Jan. 24–April 11. Students are welcome to come to class early (3:35 p.m.) each Monday for extra help and extension activities.
The course is taught by Brent Bryant, network systems technology instructor at the Seneca Highlands CTC, and the cost is $75 per student.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 21. Register at www.pottercountyedcouncil.org.