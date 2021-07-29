The Appalachian Trail Museum announces that tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Ticket prices remain the same as in 2019, $40 for museum members and $50 for non-members.
There are four ways to purchase tickets:
- In person at the museum
- By mailing a check to the museum, at A.T. Museum, Attn. Banquet Tickets, 1120 Pine Grove Road, Gardners, PA 17324
- Using the online store at www.atmuseum.org
- Using the online ticketing site.
The M.C. for the 2020 banquet will once again be Sandra “Sandi” Marra, president and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
The 2021 banquet will honor the 10th and 11th classes of the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame. The 10 class is Chris Brunton, Warren Doyle, Thurston Griggs and Walkin’ Jim Stoltz. The 11th class is Harvey Broome, Stephen Clark, Thomas Johnson and Marianne Skeen. Information on the inductees is available at www.atmuseum.org.
Opportunities to sponsor the banquet are also available. Check out www.atmuseum.org or email atmbanquet@gmail.com for more information.