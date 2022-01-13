A Way Out has launched a Learning Center page on its webpage that offers three things:
- A description of presentations and training topics offered to the community
- A list of basic courses for clients and potential clients
- Knowledge Nuggets for law enforcement, judges and attorneys.
Knowledge Nuggets are brief (five slides or less) online presentations or links that offer information on subject areas where A Way Out’s role in assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault overlap with those of law enforcement, judges and attornies.
Interested people are invited to check out the link: www.myawayout.org/educational-programs.
The Learning Center is a work in progress, so feedback and suggestions for additional topics are welcome.