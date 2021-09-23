A Way Out, Potter County’s domestic violence and sexual assault services, will be offering two no-cost economic justice classes, one beginning in October and one beginning in November.
One form of domestic abuse that is often overlooked is economic and financial abuse, which is a common tactic used by abusers to gain power and control in a relationship. Ultimately, this abuse often keeps someone from being able to exit the relationship because they do not have the money to do so and live independently.
Some common methods of economic and financial abuse include:
● Controlling your paycheck
● Withholding financial information – refusing access to financial records
● Placing loans or credit cards in your name without your consent
● Withholding money and/or giving an “allowance”
● Not allowing you to save money
● Forbidding you to work or sabotaging employment and employment opportunities
● Controlling how all the money is spent
● Moving financial accounts without your knowledge or consent
● Running up large amounts of debt on joint accounts
● Hiding assets
● Telling you that they will never have to pay child support if you leave
If you are now, or have been the victim of economic/financial abuse, you can participate in the class at no cost. This five-week class will help participants understand financial abuse and how to stay safe and start over, learn financial fundamentals, master credit basics, build financial foundations and plan long-term.
The class will be held twice to accommodate different schedules:
- 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays Oct. 6, 12, 20, 27 and Nov. 3. Registration required by Sept. 30.
- 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Registration required by Nov. 4.
All classes will be held through Zoom; all you need is a smart phone, tablet or computer. If you do not have access to the internet or a device, we may be able to host you at our resource center (space is limited).
All participants are required to sign a group confidentiality agreement and complete some intake paperwork prior to the class start. Zoom does allow for participation without showing one’s face.
All training materials will be sent prior to the class beginning or can be picked up in our office. There will be weekly prize drawing for participants and following the class participants can receive up to a $500 savings account match.
To register or for questions, contact Jennifer Rossman at 814-274-0368 or at awayoutjenniferr@gmail.com. For more information about A Way Out and its services, visit www.myawayout.org.