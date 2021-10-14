Every October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
A Way Out, which provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, is raising awareness locally by offering paper butterflies for a $1 donation at area businesses. All proceeds stay in Potter County to assist local residents.
The butterflies will hang on the windows or walls of the businesses. Names are not required. If you do not wish to identify yourself or the person you are honoring, you can write friend, family member, anonymous, survivor or any other non-identifying words on the butterfly.
In addition, A Way Out is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and other state and territorial coalitions across the nation to start a coordinated national conversation about domestic violence and how we can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic.
More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1 KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.
Throughout October, A Way Out and NNEDV will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. A week of action is planned for Oct. 18-24 designed to engage advocates, partners and the public in starting a national conversation.
Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact A Way Out’s 2417 Helpline at 814-274-0240, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at thehotline.org or 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).