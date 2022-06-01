Fair to Fiddlin’, an eclectic configuration of bluegrass, old-time, classic country, folk and original music played on acoustic instruments with plenty of vocal harmonies, will kick off the 2022 Concerts on the Town Square Series Thursday night, June 2 at 6 p.m.
COTS is sponsored by the Port Allegany Women’s Club. Now in the 13th season, the concerts have raised more than $30,000 which has been given to local organizations such as the Port Allegany Fire Department, Port Allegany Ambulance Service, Nathan’s Shoebox, Maternity Closet, Senior Center, S.W. Smith Library, Community Pool, Gator Closet, scholarships for the CTC and PAHS, and more. Proceeds from the 50/50 drawings have gone to PACS each year.
Sponsors for the concerts are Port Pharmacy, D. E. Errick, Postlewait Logging, Schott Associates Eye Care, Switzer Funeral Home, Shop-n-Save, Fink Law, Trails End Realty, Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home, Mountain Laurel FCU, Northern Tier Children’s Home Thrift Store and Bayline Insurance Agency.
The schedule for for the summer is as follows:
- June 9 — Kane Guitar Band
- June 16 — Bobby Spaeth (gospel)
- June 23 — After Today with Jim Owens
- June 30 — Twin Tiers Orchestra.
- July 7 — Randy Andreano
- July 14 — Dan Roche
- July 21 — Alex Cole (acoustics)
- July 28 — Strummin ‘n Hummin with Jerry Kilcoin.
- Aug. 4 — RSVP with Joel Anderson
- Aug. 11 — Moment of Grace
Aug. 18 and 25 are still open. Call 814-642-5171 to book a group.