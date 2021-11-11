The Allegheny Hardwoods Utilization Group recently hosted a member/partner networking event at the Red Fern in Kersey.
More than 60 hardwood industry professionals, government agencies and partnering organizations took part in an exchange of information, providing updates on issues relevant to the forest products community. Several elected officials were also on hand, including State Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield), Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker and Brad Moore, representing U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson (R-PA 15th District).
The event included program updates from AHUG and several of their partnering organizations, including the PA Hardwoods Development Council, the PA Sustainable Forestry Initiative, the PA Forest Products Association and the Allegheny Forest Alliance. An outreach presentation from Workforce Solutions for North Central PA was followed by timber program updates from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry, the PA Game Commission and the Allegheny National Forest. An educational overview of the Family Forest Carbon Program rounded out the agenda.
AHUG is a non-profit forest industry association funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and private industry with the mission of promoting the long-term economic growth and development of the hardwood industry within the 14 counties of Northwest and North Central, Pennsylvania. In accomplishing this mission, AHUG focuses its efforts on industry economic development and training, public education, support for hardwood research and development, promotion of hardwood products and the furthering of sustainable, science-based management of the region’s natural resource assets.
Pennsylvania is the number one producer of hardwood products in the United States, employing nearly 63,000 individuals state-wide and providing more than $21.5 billion dollars per year in direct economic impact to the State’s economy. In the rural communities of the Allegheny region, the hardwood industry is often a primary economic driver and employment sector. For more information, visit www.ahug.com.