The Austin Volunteer Fire Company Inc. recently received canned emergency drinking water to help provide critical hydration to its responders during this year’s wildfire season. On Oct. 7, Crescent Beer Of Mt. Jewett, a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, dropped off a pallet of drinking water to the department to help support its wildfire response needs.
The Austin Volunteer Fire Company Inc. covers 249 square miles of Potter County, making it one of the largest fire districts in the state of Pennsylvania. The company responds to a large amount of wildfires every year and also responds to mutual aid to assist surrounding communities.
“Emergency personnel lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity response such as battling wildfires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our crew and to keep them performing at their best,” said EMS Chief Tracy Orlowski. “Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our crews hydrated and ready to respond.”
The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council. Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. The company periodically pauses beer production each year to can emergency drinking water to be ready to lend a helping hand during natural disasters and other crises.
Building on this commitment, the brewer teamed up with the NVFC – the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services – in 2021 to provide emergency drinking water to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents. To date, the program has donated more than 3.2 million cans of water to volunteer firefighters across the country.