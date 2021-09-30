The Appalachian Trail Museum has postponed the 2021 A.T. Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled for Nov. 20, 2021 to 2022.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the delta variant, we do not feel we could conduct an indoor event safely this year,” said Larry Luxenberg, Museum founder and President. “We will announce a date and location for the 2022 Banquet at a later time.” All tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 banquets and sponsorships will be honored at the next banquet.
The induction ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 classes will be held on Nov. 20, 2021, outdoors at the Furnace Stack Pavilion, Pine Grove Furnace State Park, at 2 p.m. The induction ceremony will be a free event, but registration will be required due to limited space. Additional information about the induction ceremony will be announced soon.
The Appalachian Trail Museum Society, a 501c3 not-for- profit organization formed in 2002, organizes programs, exhibits, volunteers and fundraising nationwide for the Appalachian Trail Museum. The museum opened on June 5, 2010, as a tribute to the thousands of men, women and families who have hiked and maintained the approximately 2,190 mile long hiking trail that passes through 14 states from Maine to Georgia. Located in the Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Gardners, the museum is near Carlisle, Gettysburg and Chambersburg. Additional information is available at www.atmuseum.org.