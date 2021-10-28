After both a pandemic and a respite of almost two years, Leadership Potter County is back. The revamped program is an opportunity for residents from throughout Potter County to learn about themselves, participate in collaborative experiences and engage in opportunities to become more civic minded.
One of the most critical needs at the local level is strong leadership. Leadership Potter County 2022 will help participants expand their personal leadership skills, provide opportunities to network with cohort members and county residents, introduce them to key issues currently facing the region, and deepen their understanding of future trends that may impact Potter County.
Over 11 months, LPC 2022 will cover topics that teach participants about their own leadership styles and connect them to valuable resources in the county. If you see yourself as a future leader, then Leadership Potter County is for you.
Leadership Potter County 2022 is scheduled to begin in January 2022.
For more information or an application contact Janine Morley at the Potter County Education Council at 814-274-4877 or send an email to jmorley@pcedcouncil.org. Register before Dec. 8 for an early bird discount.