Thursday, April 7, is the last day to register for the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum on Thursday, April 21. The presentation will highlight what foresters can do to enhance habitat for birds. The forum will be held at the Wilcox Community Building at 320 Faries St., Wilcox.

Dr. Jeff Larkin, a professor of wildlife ecology and conservation at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and American Bird Conservancy, will present an overview of forest bird conservation needs and an ongoing effort by a diverse group of partners to recover forest birds in Pennsylvania.

Larkin is recognized across the eastern United States for helping landowners and agencies understand programs that benefit forests, forest wildlife and forest landowners. He also serves as the forest birds habitat coordinator for the American Bird Conservancy and is the science advisor for the Working Lands for Wildlife-Eastern Deciduous Forest Program for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Larkin and his students have assisted state and federal agencies, and other conservation groups with understanding the ecology and management implications for a variety of forest dependent wildlife. Since 2011, Larkin has worked closely with the NRCS to help deliver conservation programs to forest landowners.

In recent years, Larkin has worked with state agencies and other conservation partners to initiate a conservation approach centered on Dynamic Forest Restoration Blocks, strategically managed forest blocks between 5,000-25,000 acres in which creating and sustaining diverse forest age class is a priority.

In 2016, Larkin was awarded the USDA-Abraham Lincoln Award for his contributions to private forest conservation in partnership with NRCS’s Working Land for Wildlife Program. In 2019, Larkin was recognized by the Northeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies for his efforts to help bridge wildlife science and implementation of forest management practices.

Preceding the talk will be a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will start immediately after dinner.

Reservations are required. Early reservations received on or before Thursday, April 7, are $25. Reservations from April 8 through April 14 will cost $30. No reservations will be accepted after April 15. The cost for full-time students pursuing a natural resource degree is $10.

For reservations, contact the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, PO Box 133, Kane, PA 16735, at 814-837-8550 or email bcarson@ahug.com.