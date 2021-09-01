Music in the Park and a dedication of the new stage at the Coudersport Arboretum have been rescheduled to next Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The stage dedication is at 5:45 p.m., followed by music by Larry & Tom 6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be available and painted rocks will be hidden around the park for kids to find.
The Arboretum Association shared on its Facebook page that the stage “is a work in progress, and could not have been started without the generous support of community members, businesses and local government agencies. We hope that it will become a community gathering place for many events large and small.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Arboretum but cannot attend Music in the Park can message the Arboretum Association’s Facebook page or email coudersportarboretum@gmail.com.