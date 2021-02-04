The Elk County and McKean County Community Foundations, affiliates of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies, added eight new scholarships this year. This has increased the total scholarship awards by the Foundation to nearly $250,000 available for students across seven counties.
The Community Foundation scholarships for post-secondary or vocational schools are all online and fillable this year. Visit: www.elkcountyfoundation.org or mckeancountyfoundation.org, look for the scholarship page and the “Information for Students” tab and proceed to your school district tab. The deadline to apply is March 1.
Coudersport high school students attending a post-secondary school are eligible to apply for the Gene “Toots” Staiger Scholarship and the Masonic Scholarship of Eulalia Lodge #342.
Otto Eldred high school students are open to apply for the ARG Employee Scholarship, Joe Stanko Memorial Scholarship and the Kristie Chase Memorial Scholarship.
The Smethport high school students are welcome to apply for the ARG Employee Scholarship, Joe Stanko Memorial Scholarship and the Pastor Craig Smith Scholarship.
Scholarships that are available for Port Allegheny high school students are the ARG Employee Scholarship and the Joe Stanko Memorial Scholarship.
All high school and post-secondary music students are also eligible to apply for the Inez Bull Piano or the Ole Bull Violin Scholarships as long as they are a senior in high school or graduated from a high school in Potter, Tioga, Elk, McKean, Cameron or Clinton County.
The Community Foundation is one of 40 state wide partners with PATH (Partners for Access to Higher Education). Students who receive a scholarship award from the Community Foundation may qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA and the PATH program if they attend a PA school. In 2020 over $43,000 was matched to 50 local students.
All the scholarships, applications and their qualifications for the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies are listed on the Community Foundation websites at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org or www.elkcountyfoundation.org. For further details or deadlines, contact your guidance counselor or the Community Foundation at 844-238-2289.