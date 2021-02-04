Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.