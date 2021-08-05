Students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s physical therapist assistant major put their skills to use by providing video activities for Camp Victory, known as “a special camp for special kids.”
Shayla M. Bickel, of Shinglehouse, was a member of the team that created activities for Camp Kydnie.
The camp, in Millville, was built for children with diverse needs – those living with chronic health problems, physical or mental disabilities or the aftermath of catastrophic illness.
In a typical summer, the facility is busy hosting camps for a variety of partner groups. This year, those camps are being held virtually.
“Our goal is to bring a little bit of camp fun to the campers at home,” said Camp Victory Director Kate Stepnick, a 2007 graduate of the college’s bachelor’s degree in human services and restorative justice, then known as applied human services. “We know they are missing camp, and this gives them a way to participate in camp activities even from far away.”
The physical therapist assistant students, all set to graduate in August, created videos for four of the partner groups: PA Vent Camp (for children on ventilators), Camp Cranium (for children with traumatic brain injuries), Camp JRA (for children with arthritis-related diseases) and Camp Kydnie (for children with kidney disease). They also produced a yoga video that Stepnick provided to all the groups.
