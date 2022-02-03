The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center students attended the SkillsUSA District Competition at the New Castle School of Trades in New Castle on Friday, Jan. 14.
The following students placed in the top three places. The first-place winners will move on to the State Competitions on April 6–8 in Hershey.
- Cameron County — Forrester Smoker, first place, Job Interview
- Northern Potter — Anthony Herring, first place, Cyber Security; Benjamin Torrey, second place, Internetworking
- Port Allegany — Levi Culver, first place, Cyber Security; Anastasia Penick, first place, Restaurant Services; Mikya Stake, third place, Fire Fighting
- Smethport — Hunter Dumire, first place, Job Skills Open; Hayley Durphy, first place, Early Childhood
The following students have not competed yet; however, they are scheduled to compete in Hershey as well.
- Coudersport — Karlie Benson, Promotional Bulletin Board; Onica Gamet, Quiz Bowl; Sophia Snowman, Promotional Bulletin Board
- Galeton — Dannielle Miller, Quiz Bowl
- Kane — Dale Morris, Occupational Health & Safety; Shakira Yoder, Quiz Bowl
- Northern Potter — Jazzmyne Kessinger, Quiz Bowl
- Oswayo Valley — Aanastasia Licht, Promotional Bulletin Board
- Port Allegany — Meryk Ault, Occupational Health & Safety; Bryn Easton, Quiz Bowl; Clarissa Moses, Medical Assisting
- Smethport — Olivia Rossman, Occupational Health & Safety