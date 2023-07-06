The Potter County Artisan Center in Coudersport is planning several classes over the next few weeks.
Basket weaver Catherine Snyder will teach students to make a Napkin Basket on Thursday, July 6 from 5-9 p.m. Class is $32 and includes all materials in a wide range of colors.
To register for the class, call the center at 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.