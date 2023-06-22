The Potter County Artisan Center in Coudersport is planning several classes in the coming weeks.
Basket weaver Catherine Snyder will teach students to make a Handy Tote with Shaker Tape Straps on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The fee includes all materials.
Acrylic painter Theresa Welsh is teaching a Paint-n-Sip class on June 28 from 6-8 p.m. The fee includes all materials. Students are welcome to bring snacks and beverages.
Watercolorist Laurie Angood will teach a “Teen Artisan Class” from 3-4:30 p.m. on June 29. The class is for students in 7-12 grades. The fee includes all materials.
Angood is also offering a Young Artisans class on July 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. Young Artisans classes are for students in grades 2-6. The fee includes all materials.
To register for any of these classes call 814-274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.