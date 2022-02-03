Since COVID-19, classes at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center have been kept to a minimum, but that is changing, according to executive director Tina Solak.
“2022 was kicked off by Alcohol Drug Abuse Services hosting a blanket making class for children and Meera Smoker hosting a senior project paint class,” said Solak.
On Feb. 12, ADAS will again welcome a photographer to take pictures of children who will then make a frame. On March 26, Bonnie Troemel from Mountain View Sheep Farm will teach needle felting.
“The chamber is excited to provide a space for artists to teach and share their unique talents,” Solak said.
The needle felting class is limited to 15 students. Participants are to bring a four-inch egg shaped cookie cutter. A felting needle and all other supplies will be provided. The cost is $20 and the class is open to all ages. Students will learn basic felting and adding stripes, zig zags and polka dots. Registration is available online on Facebook and Eventbrite or by calling or stopping at the chamber office.
Artists wishing to teach classes are encouraged to contact the chamber to secure a date.