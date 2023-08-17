The Potter County Artisan Center in Coudersport is planning several classes over the next few weeks.
Laurie Angood will teach a ‘Young Artisan’ (grades 2-6) class on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 3-4:30 p.m. Students will be painting a multi-media piece representing the night sky. Cost is $20. All materials are provided.
Artist Theresa Welsh is offering a Paint ‘n’ Party on Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. Price is $30 and the painting features an elk and trees against a starry sky. Supplies are included.
Theresa Welsh, will also offer a workshop to paint and assemble a wooden cow decoration Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2-4:30 p.m. Price is $35 and includes supplies.
To register for these classes, call the center at 814-274-8165. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.