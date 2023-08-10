Today

Lots of sunshine. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.