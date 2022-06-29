Area residents are invited to make a napkin basket at the Potter County Artisan Co-op benefitting Ukrainian refugees Friday July 1 from noon until 5:00 p.m. Beginners welcome. Suggested donation, $25.00 payable in cash or through Venmo.
All proceeds will go to Olga Snyder’s Ukraine relief fund. Olga, the wife of John Snyder, was born in Ukraine and is a naturalized US citizen. The couple live in the Coudersport area and are owners of Olga’s Café, which is being renovated following a devastating fire earlier this year.
Participants should be able to finish a basket in four hours. Students are welcome to make a basket in gold and blue, Ukraine’s national colors, or in other colors of their choosing.
Pre-registration strongly suggested. FMI: Call the instructor, Cathy Snyder at 814-274-9339, the Potter County Artisan Co-op at 814-274-8165 or stop in and pre-register for the class. The co-op is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 227 N. Main Street Coudersport.