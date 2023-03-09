The Potter County Artisan Co-op is holding a two-part fly tying workshop March 11 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the co-op, 227 N.Main St., Coudersport.
The classes will be taught by regionally acclaimed fly tying expert Dom Petruzzi, owner of Streamer King Flies, and are open to beginners and intermediate students. The $70 registration fee covers both sessions.
Petruzzi will have tools available but students may bring their own. He will provide a list of needed equipment and the best places to purchase equipment. Petruzzi makes custom, hand-tied flies for musky, pike, walleye, trout and other predatory fish. To view examples of his flies, visit his Facebook page, Streamer King Flies.
To register for the workshop, contact the Artisan-Co-op at 814-274-8165 and speak to a volunteer. Registration cannot be guaranteed through Facebook or Messenger.