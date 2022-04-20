The Potter County Artisan Co-op will host two area authors for a book signing 4-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at 227 N. Main Street, Coudersport.
Children’s author, Logan Gorg of Galeton will read from her latest book, “Gus the Famous Donkey.” Based on a true story, the book is about a family that wanted a “special” animal for a pet and finds Gus, a humble donkey. Gus quickly becomes the friend that the family and their community needed.
The book, Gorg’s third, is the #1 new release for children’s pet books. Her other books are “When My Family Stayed Home, a dog’s quarantine story” and “Strong Language.” Ten percent of the sales are being donated to a non-profit organization dedicated to animal care.
Gorg said, “Gus became an overnight icon of Potter County during the summer of 2021 as we all turned to nature for inspiration and relief. Eventually, it became clear that we should honor him in writing, making his story an eternal one.”
For adults, James Baumgrantz from St. Marys will discuss his research, take questions and sign copies of his latest book, “Murders and Mysterious Deaths in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
The book is a collection of true murders and mysterious deaths in several area counties, including Potter, Tioga, Elk, McKean and Cameron. Baumgrantz is the author of five other books dealing with small town Pennsylvania murders and mysterious deaths.
Books by both authors will be available for purchase and free refreshments, including donkey cookies, will be served.