The Potter County Artisan Center Co-op in Coudersport is accepting donations of arts and craft items for its sale to be held Saturday Sept. 4 at the Center.
Donations are being accepted Monday through Saturday , from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 2. A variety of materials including yarn, acrylics, watercolors, silk flowers, beads, and more will be available sale day for a donation. Proceeds from will benefit the Co-op.
The sale will be held during the annual Town Wide Yard Sale sponsored by the Coudersport Area Chamber of Commerce. A barbecue competition will be held on the town square Saturday and the aroma of sauces across from the center will no doubt help to draw a crowd.
The Artisan Center Co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street, Coudersport. For more information, call 814-274-8165 (leave a message if no answer) or follow on Facebook.