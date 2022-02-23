The Tri County Arts Council, located at 110 West State St. in Olean, N.Y. presents “Silent Beings” by artist Amanda Parry Oglesbee. The artist’s paintings will be on display in the gallery from Feb. 18-March 26.
On her artwork, Oglesbee said, “I am moved by the beauty and courage of all things that grow on earth, especially trees. As I paint trees they become portraits of beings compelled to grow, nurture and survive. Some of my paintings are made directly observing nature.
“My work is sometimes influenced by historical art and other times built entirely from my imagination allowing the piece to grow organically with equal combination of intent and acceptance … While I have painted many other subjects and use different mediums and approaches in my work, I have always painted trees.”
“These paintings are big, bold and beautiful. Amanda really shows emotions through her paintings, with trees standing in for people. You can see how each tree spoke to the artist in a very human way. They’re full of cracks and holes, gnarled trunks and branches. Each tree has a ton of character, yet they’re still beautiful. Make sure you visit this show, it’s spectacular,” said Sean Huntington, Tri-County Arts Council exhibition coordinator.
An artist talk and reception will be held Saturday, March 12 by reservation. To reserve your half-hour spot visit: https://signup.com/go/xJpWCOO. For more information, contact the Tri-County Arts Council at 716-372-7455, info@myartscouncil.net or www.tricountyartscouncil.org.