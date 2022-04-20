Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for 10 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Berks, Clearfield, Carbon, Delaware, Lackawanna, Potter, Washington, Wyoming and York counties.
“Our audits of VFRAs make sure every dollar of state aid is properly used to help protect lives and property in communities across Pennsylvania,” DeFoor said.
DeFoor applauded five VFRAs for having no audit findings, including the Genesee Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association..
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
The department is required by law to audit liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
Audit reports are available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.