Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for 34 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 26 counties.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.
In Potter County, the Roulette Chemical Engine Co. #1 Inc. Relief Association had one finding: Noncompliance with prior audit recommendation involving an unauthorized expenditure of $810.
Relief associations are legally separate from the fire departments that they support.
Audit reports are available online using the links provided below, or at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.