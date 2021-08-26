Monday, Aug. 30 is the last day to register for the 10-Day, statewide coyote and crow hunt at the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level R., Johnsonburg.
“We bracket Labor Day by 5-6 days on each side so all the folks in camps or people having to work have time to participate,” said Jim Pennington Jr., President of the Rolfe Beagle Club. “This also gives hunters plenty of time to help the farmers protect their harvest.”
All entries must be postmarked on or before Aug. 30. The hunt is Aug. 31 through Sept. 10 with weigh-in 6 p.m. daily. All PGC hunting regulations must be followed.
For questions or more information, email wlhab9@gmail.com.