The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds businesses in Pennsylvania that May 31 is the application deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations affected by flash flooding on Aug. 18, 2021.

“Businesses that suffered economic losses as a result of the disaster and want to apply for low-interest loans from the SBA are urged to do so before the May 31 deadline,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.

The low-interest disaster loans are available in the counties of Bradford, Lycoming, Potter and Tioga in Pennsylvania; and Steuben and Chemung in New York.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.855% for small businesses and 2% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17124.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to return economic injury loan applications is May 31.