High school art students of Austin had two opportunities this school year to learn from local artists.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, students hosted artist Catherine Snyder of Coudersport to teach students in the Textile Art Class about basket weaving. Students chose different weaving sequences depending on how they wanted their final basket to look.
Cathy Snyder also taught the students the basket rim weave design that she created herself. The students pictured finished their baskets that day and the rest of the students took them back to the classroom to finish within the school.
Five art students also travelled to Dark Skies Pottery of Coudersport on May 12 to learn from potter Gus Kulawiecz. Each student learned about the different types of clay and how to use them. They learned the difference between high and low firing and glaze dipping. All students learned how to use a wheel and center their pieces. Four clay pieces were created by each student.
The students and Bethany Brown, Austin’s art teacher, thank the artists and their dedication to their craft and community.
Brown said, “I find that it is essential to give my art students not only an education from myself, but to utilize the artists of the area. By using other artists, students receive different perspectives, techniques and resources that I cannot give them on my own.”