The Austin borough council reminds the public to refrain from burning their household garbage as it contributes to air pollution and is a health hazard.
Burning residential garbage is not permitted within the borough.
Other items that should not be burned include metal cans, plastic packaging, plastic products and other synthetic materials. When burned, these items can emit toxic pollutants and contaminated soot particles in to the air.
A study conducted by the US Environmental Protection Agency shows that burn barrel emissions from 2-40 households burning their trash daily in barrels can produce levels of toxic emissions comparable to a well-controlled 200 ton/day municipal incinerator. These chemicals can include acid vapors and dioxins.
Burn barrels can also emit heavy metals, such as lead, cadmium and chromium, as well as unhealthful levels of carbon monoxide. The closer you are to waste that is burning, the higher the risk of inhaling dangerous pollutants. Burning of such items could result to fire resulting to loss of lives and property.
Other alternatives to open burning include reduce waste products, reuse items, recycle, compost, grasscycling leaves and grass clippings, and by recycled products.
Learn more about Austin borough’s recycling program by calling 814-647-8613