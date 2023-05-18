Austin Spring Clean Up Days will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 19-21 in the Emporium Specialties parking lot. This event is for Austin Borough residents only. There will be no drop-offs after 6 p.m.
There will be a $10 per vehicle drop off charge. Cash payments are to be made at the borough office during normal business hours. Payments at the drop off site must be check only and made payable to Austin Borough.
For a complete list of acceptable items, contact the Austin Borough office at 814-647-8613.